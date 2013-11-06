Nov 6 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp fell 5 percent in morning trade after the company said its oil production in the fourth quarter will be down from the third quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Doug Lawler told investors on a conference call that asset sales and weather disruptions will decrease the company's oil the fourth quarter by about 9,000 barrels per day.

Shares of Chesapeake fell $1.42, or 5 percent, to $26.74 on the New York Stock Exchange.