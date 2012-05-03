May 3 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on
Thursday the company and Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon are
under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission as part of an informal inquiry.
Reuters first reported last week that regulators in the
agency's Fort Worth office were looking into a controversial
program that grants McClendon a share in each of the wells
Chesapeake drills.
The company and McClendon have been asked to retain certain
documents, Chesapeake said in a statement, but it did not
provide additional details.
Chesapeake and McClendon are cooperating with the SEC, the
company said.
