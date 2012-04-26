(Corrects typographical error in headline)

April 26 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an informal inquiry into Chesapeake Energy Corp's well participation program with Chief Executive Officer Aubrey McClendon, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The SEC inquiry is being led by its Fort Worth, Texas, regional office, the source said. The inquiry comes after Reuters exclusively reported about loans McClendon had obtained to participate in a co-investment deal with Chesapeake. (Reporting By Matthew Goldstein; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Gerald E. McCormick)