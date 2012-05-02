May 2 Southeastern Asset Management, the largest shareholder in Chesapeake Energy Corp, said on Wednesday it is converting its passive ownership in Chesapeake to an active stake and intends to have discussions with Chesapeake's management, board and third parties.

Southeastern made the disclosure in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing in which it reported that it has a 13.6 percent stake in Chesapeake. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)