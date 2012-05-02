Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
May 2 Southeastern Asset Management, the largest shareholder in Chesapeake Energy Corp, said on Wednesday it is converting its passive ownership in Chesapeake to an active stake and intends to have discussions with Chesapeake's management, board and third parties.
Southeastern made the disclosure in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing in which it reported that it has a 13.6 percent stake in Chesapeake. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.