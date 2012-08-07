UPDATE 1-Hellenic Petroleum Q4 core profit beats forecasts
ATHENS, Feb 23 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 17 percent rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by strong refining margins and exports.
Aug 7 Chesapeake Energy Corp's heavy spending on new acreage is winding down as the company wraps up leasing in Ohio's Utica shale, Chief Financial Officer Domenic Dell'Osso told investors on a conference call on Tuesday.
The company said on Monday, when it reported quarterly results, that it expects spending on acreage this year to rise to $2 billion from a prior forecast of $1.6 billion.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Thursday that 99 percent of its controversial Dakota Access Pipeline is complete after receiving all federal authorizations necessary earlier this month.