Aug 7 Chesapeake Energy Corp's heavy spending on new acreage is winding down as the company wraps up leasing in Ohio's Utica shale, Chief Financial Officer Domenic Dell'Osso told investors on a conference call on Tuesday.

The company said on Monday, when it reported quarterly results, that it expects spending on acreage this year to rise to $2 billion from a prior forecast of $1.6 billion.

