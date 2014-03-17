MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 17 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it filed with U.S. financial regulators for a possible spin off of its oilfield services business.
Chesapeake said it has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to evaluate strategic options for the business, Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC.
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: