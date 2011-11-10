UPDATE 5-U.S. to grant final permit for controversial Dakota pipeline -court filing
* Tribe expected to take legal action (Adds reaction from Standing Rock Sioux tribe)
* Total gets 9 pct discount for remaining obligation
* Deal struck to keep 12 rigs running
Nov 10 French oil and gas company Total SA (TOTF.PA) has paid Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) $471 million in cash to cover drilling costs, ending its obligation early under a joint venture, in exchange for a 9 percent discount.
The deal was made to keep at least 12 rigs running in the Barnett Shale in North Texas through the end of 2012, according to a quarterly filing Chesapeake made with regulators on Wednesday.
The payment was made on Oct. 24, the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said.
"We've learned a lot from Chesapeake," John Bannerman, Chief Executive Officer of Total E&P USA told reporters on Wednesday at the World Shale Conference in Houston. "They are major players, so we've learned a lot from Chesapeake."
In January 2010, Total and Chesapeake signed a joint venture worth $2.25 billion. Under the pact, Total acquired a 25 percent interest in Chesapeake's exploration and production assets in the Barnett, paying $800 million in cash at closing.
Total also agreed to foot the bill for $1.45 billion in drilling and well completion costs in the Barnett. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; editing by Gunna Dickson)
* Tribe expected to take legal action (Adds reaction from Standing Rock Sioux tribe)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight