REFILE-METALS-London copper eyes biggest weekly gain in five
MELBOURNE, March 17 London copper steadied on Friday but was set to mark its biggest weekly advance since mid-February, supported by a softer dollar and ongoing mine supply concerns.
Feb 28 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it would sell 437 natural gas compression units and related assets in two separate deals to Access Midstream Partners LP and Exterran Partners LP for a total of $520 million.
Chesapeake, which said earlier this month that it would cut spending by 20 percent this year, is selling assets to plug a $1 billion gap between operating cash flow and capital expenditure.
TOKYO, March 17 The Japanese government is not considering steps to support embattled conglomerate Toshiba Corp , Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.
* Autocanada inc. Announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter results