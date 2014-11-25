NEW YORK Nov 25 A divided federal appeals court
in New York said Chesapeake Energy Corp had no right to
redeem $1.3 billion of notes early because it waited too long to
tell investors of its plans.
Tuesday's 2-1 decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals reversed a May 2013 ruling by U.S. District Judge Paul
Engelmayer.
The majority agreed with Bank of New York Mellon Corp
, the notes' trustee, that the notice from Chesapeake to
redeem its 6.775 percent notes maturing in 2019 was untimely. It
returned the case to Engelmayer for further proceedings.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)