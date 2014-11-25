(Adds statements, estimated "make-whole" cost)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Nov 25 A divided federal appeals court
said Chesapeake Energy Corp had no right to redeem $1.3
billion of notes early at a favorable price, saying the
second-largest U.S. natural gas company waited too long to tell
investors of its plans.
Tuesday's 2-1 decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York reversed a May 2013 ruling by U.S. District
Judge Paul Engelmayer that had allowed Chesapeake to redeem the
notes six years early.
The majority agreed with bond trustee Bank of New York
Mellon Corp that Chesapeake's March 15, 2013 notice to
redeem its 6.775 percent notes maturing in 2019, saving more
than $100 million of interest payments, came one month late.
Bank of New York Mellon argued that the redemption could
shortchange hedge funds and other bondholders, and that "the
only fair and practical way" to treat them was to interpret any
ambiguity in the bond documents against Chesapeake.
Investors favoring the bank's view included Archer Capital
Management LP, Ares Management LLC, Aurelius Capital Management
LP, Carlson Capital LP, Cetus Capital LLC, Latigo Partners LLC,
Monarch Alternative Capital LP, P. Schoenfeld Asset Management
LP, River Birch Capital LLC and Taconic Capital Advisors LP.
Chesapeake said in a statement: "We are reviewing this
decision and assessing our options." Bank of New York Mellon
spokesman Kevin Heine declined immediate comment.
The redemption was intended to ease a debt burden that
Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake had accumulated under former
Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon, and offset natural gas prices
that had fallen to their lowest in a decade.
Writing for the appeals court majority, Circuit Judge Pierre
Leval said bond documents showed "unambiguously" that Chesapeake
missed its deadline to redeem its notes at 100 cents on the
dollar plus interest.
He returned the case to Engelmayer, who had ruled after a
week-long non-jury trial, to consider whether Chesapeake should
pay a "substantially higher make-whole price," which court
papers said could cost the company more than $400 million.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla dissented from the
majority decision, saying more scrutiny was needed of
Chesapeake's intent in drafting the bond documents.
Chesapeake redeemed its notes in May 2013, recording a $33
million loss, as part of a refinancing. Bank of New York Mellon
continued its appeal on behalf of affected bondholders.
The case is Chesapeake Energy Corp v. Bank of New York
Mellon Trust Co, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-1893.
