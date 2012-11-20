Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Nov 20 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, one of the largest shareholders in natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp, has raised his stake in the embattled company to 8.9 percent, a regulatory filing shows.
Icahn earlier reported a 7.56 percent stake in the company.
Along with investor Mason Hawkins, Icahn controls the company's nine-member board of directors.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.