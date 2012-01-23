GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St hits record, dollar climbs after Yellen remarks
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with U.S. markets close, oil settlement prices)
Jan 23 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it plans to reduce dry gas drilling and cut production in response to natural gas prices falling below "economically unattractive levels".
The second-largest U.S. natural gas producer plans to halve its operated dry gas drilling activity to about 24 rigs by the second quarter, from 47 rigs currently in use.
The company also intends to immediately curtail production of about 0.5 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day, or 8 percent of its current operated gross gas production of 6.3 bcf per day.
Production could be curtailed to as much as 1.0 bcf per day if warranted, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore)
Feb 14 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.
PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, Feb 14 Nigeria declared an air pollution emergency in a major southern city on Tuesday and closed an asphalt plant there after residents complained about the fumes from its furnaces, in a country plagued by corruption and poor governance.