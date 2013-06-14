June 14 Chesapeake Energy Corp
shareholders on Friday rejected a proposal to declassify the
embattled natural gas driller's board of directors, a step that
would have made it easier to replace the entire board in one
step.
The proposal, which the board itself had fought for, would
have eliminated the current board structure, where each of the
eight directors serves a staggered three-year term.
Only 60 percent of shares outstanding voted for the
proposal. At least 66.7 percent of shares outstanding needed to
vote for the proposal to change Chesapeake's certificate of
incorporation.
Also on Friday, Chesapeake shareholders rejected a proposal
to allow shareholders with relatively small holdings to nominate
new directors, as well as a proposal that would have allowed a
simply majority of shareholders to alter the company's
certificate of incorporation.
The shareholder meeting in Oklahoma City came after a
tumultuous year during which a series of Reuters investigations
led to civil and criminal investigations of the company.