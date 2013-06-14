June 14 Chesapeake Energy Corp
shareholders on Friday rejected a proposal that would have made
it easier to replace the entire board of directors of the
natural gas driller in one step.
The proposal to declassify the board, which the board itself
supported, would have eliminated the current board structure,
where the three-year terms of the eight directors are staggered.
The company has had a tumultuous past two years, during
which a series of Reuters investigations led to civil and
criminal investigations of the company.
Prominent investors, including Carl Icahn, agitated last
year and earlier this year for a shakeup of management and the
board, but the staggered board system stood in the way of
replacing all directors at the same time.
Some of the company's directors left last year in response
to questionable enmeshing of personal and corporate interests by
Aubrey McClendon, the company's founder and former chief
executive.
Only 60 percent of shares outstanding voted for the proposal
to declassify the board. At least 66.7 percent was needed to
change Chesapeake's certificate of incorporation.
A proposal that would have changed the certificate of
incorporation to allow a simply majority of shareholders to
change certain rules was also defeated, as was a proposal to
allow shareholders with relatively small holdings to nominate
new directors.
Shareholders overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to create a
risk oversight committee. The proposal received only 4 percent
of the votes cast.
Shareholders also soundly rejected a proposal to move the
company's incorporation to Delaware from Oklahoma.
The voting came at the company's annual meeting in Oklahoma
City.
Chesapeake shares were down 2.3 percent to $20.51 in
afternoon trading.