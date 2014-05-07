REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
HOUSTON May 7 Chesapeake Energy Corp : * CEO sees oil output growing on a sequential basis for rest of year * CFO says company still has a "fair amount" of assets to sell
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.