Nov 10 Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) priced its initial public offering of western Oklahoma oil and gas assets at the low end of the expected range on Thursday.

The company said it sold 20 million units for $19 each, raising $380 million. It had planned to sell units for $19 to $21 each.

Chesapeake Energy is the second-largest natural gas producer in the United States. Its Granite Wash wells are located in the Anadarko basin, which is known for natural gas with a high liquids content -- a characteristic that typically fetches a higher price than dry gas.

As of June 30, excluding certain interest amounts, the total estimated reserves attributable to the trust were 44.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, 47 percent oil and natural gas liquids by volume.

Unit holders will receive quarterly distributions of cash, according to the IPO prospectus.

The Granite Wash IPO will be Chesapeake's second IPO of certain assets. In July 2010, it did a roughly $500 million IPO of pipeline assets in a company called Chesapeake Midstream Partners, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Chesapeake Energy has said it may also do an IPO of its oilfield services subsidiary which includes drilling rigs, trucks, and hydraulic fracturing equipment.

Underwriters on the Granite Wash IPO were lead by Morgan Stanley and Raymond James. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CHKR". (Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Jonathan Spicer in New York, additional reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Richard Chang, Bernard Orr)