Oct 25 Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC and Chesapeake Oilfield Finance Inc on Tuesday sold $650 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CHESAPEAKE OILFIELD OPERATING LLC/CHESAPEAKE OILFIELD FINANCE INC AMT $650 MLN COUPON 6.625 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100.00 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 6.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/28/2011 S&P BB+ SPREAD 482 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS