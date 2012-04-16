* Intends to list Class A common stock on NYSE under "COS"
* Names Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch as underwriters
(Rewrites first paragraph, adds details)
April 16 Chesapeake Energy Corp's
oilfield services unit filed to raise up to $862.5 million in an
initial public offering of its Class A common stock as the U.S.
natural gas company looks to fund its heavy spending.
Chesapeake and other energy companies that are grappling
with decade-low natural gas prices are putting more
capital toward drilling for oil and pricier liquids-rich natural
gas.
The U.S. shale bonanza and soaring oil prices have
boosted demand for oilfield services companies such Halliburton
Co and Schlumberger and a host of other
companies are looking to tap into the demand.
Chesapeake Oilfield Services provides Chesapeake and its
partners services in the Eagle Ford, Utica, Niobrara and
Marcellus shale plays, some of the most heavily drilled areas in
the United States.
Chesapeake, which analysts estimate will have a funding gap
of as much as $6 billion this year, formed the oilfield services
unit in September and said it believes the business will be
worth as much as $10 billion in 2012.
The company, which named Goldman Sachs and BofA Merrill
Lynch underwriters to the IPO, currently operates 111 land
drilling rigs, making it the fourth-largest active rig fleet in
the United States, the filing said.
Chesapeake's filing comes after another oilfield services
company Forum Energy Technologies made a strong stock
market debut last week, even as other companies including
private equity firm Oaktree Capital struggled.
Last month, Chesapeake Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon said
the company would likely announce a way to monetize its oil
services business and its 30 percent stake in privately held
oilfield service company Frac Tech International.
Frac Tech filed to raise up to $1.5 billion in an IPO in
December. Goldman and BofA Merrill are also underwriting the
Frac Tech's offering.
Chesapeake Oilfield Services, which intends to list its
Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol "COS", said its parent Chesapeake will own all of the
company's Class B shares.
Chesapeake shares, which touched their lowest since July
2009 earlier on Monday, closed at $19.19 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Aman Shah and Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)