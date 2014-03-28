SIG cuts dividend, names new CEO to lead turnaround
March 14 British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning.
March 28 Chesnara Plc
* Chesnara announces 208 pct increase in IFRS pre-tax profit and 3.4 pct dividend uplift
* Fy IFRS profit of £60.6m before tax, an increase of 208 pct
* Fy gross cash generation of £49.7m (2012: £34.0m)
* Increase of £65.3m in FY EEV to £376.4m (2012: £311.1m)
* Movestic captures 8 pct of new unit-linked pensions business market share (2012: 5.3 pct)
* Note changes to flexibility of pensions arrangements, however not expecting any immediate or significant change to book of business, or value of it
* Commence 2014 with strong operational platforms in both UK and Sweden London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning.
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its core banking business and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.
LONDON, March 14 Ocado, the British online supermarket that has been testing investors' patience with its failure to land an overseas deal, said there were signs of pricing pressures in the market, though it did maintain its rate of sales growth in its latest quarter.