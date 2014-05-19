May 19 London-listed insurer Chesnara Plc
reported a 16 percent fall in first-quarter pretax
profit, citing "fairly flat" economic conditions compared with
more favourable conditions a year earlier.
Chesnara, which mainly buys life insurance funds closed to
new customers, said pretax profit on an IFRS basis decreased to
7.3 million pounds ($12.29 million) for the quarter ended March
31 from 8.7 million pounds a year earlier.
($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Robin Paxton)