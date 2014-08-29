Aug 29 Chesnara Plc, an
insurance-focused takeover specialist, reported a 26 percent
rise in pretax profit, helped by growth in its Swedish open life
insurance business.
Chesnara, which mainly buys life insurance funds closed to
new customers, said IFRS pretax profit rose to 27.4 million
pounds ($45.5 million) in the six months ended June 30, from
21.8 million pounds a year earlier.
Chesnara shares rose as much as 3 percent on Friday morning.
Funds under management increased 14 percent during the
period in its Swedish open life insurance business, Movestic.
They now stand above 20 billion Swedish crown ($2.87 billion).
New business contribution from Movestic rose to 5.8 million
pounds on an EEV basis during the period from 2.3 million pounds
a year earlier.
EEV, or European Embedded Value, is a metric adopted by
European insurance companies to make their results more
meaningfully comparable and provides a longer-term measure of
value generated during a period.
The company, which bought Direct Line Insurance Group's
domestic closed life insurance business last November,
said it continued to consider acquisition opportunities in UK
and Western Europe with an acquisition value of 50 million to
200 million pounds.
"Chesnara is well positioned in the closed life book
industry to capture smaller-sized deals with the FCA review a
catalyst for more sales. We think a future acquisition could be
part-funded by equity issuance," Canaccord Genuity said in a
note.
The brokerage raised its full-year IFRS earnings estimate
for the company by 38 percent to reflect the strong first-half
results. They also raised their price target on the stock to 335
pence from 320 pence.
Chesnara raised its interim dividend to 6.42 pence per share
from 6.25 pence a year earlier.
Shares in the company were up 1 percent at 328.63 pence at
0748 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(1 US dollar = 0.6024 British pound)
(1 US dollar = 6.9694 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)