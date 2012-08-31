Aug 31 British specialist life insurer Chesnara Plc said its first-half profit more than doubled, driven primarily by better performance at its Save & Prosper business.

Chesnara, which buys life insurance funds that are closed to new customers, made a pretax profit excluding items of 9.3 million pounds ($14.71 million), up from the 3.8 million pounds the company reported, last year.

The company's S&P business reported a pretax profit of 5.1 million pounds excluding items, compared with a loss of 800,000 pounds last year.

The results prompted the company to raise its interim dividend 2.5 percent to 6.1 pence.

Chesnara competes with companies like Phoenix Life Insurance Co, Swiss Re AG's Admin Re and buyout firm Cinven to acquire life funds that have been closed to new customers because their original owners do not have enough capital to underpin new policies.