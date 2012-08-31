UPDATE 2-Anglo American aims to resume dividend, no longer a forced seller
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds detail, background, updates shares)
Aug 31 British specialist life insurer Chesnara Plc said its first-half profit more than doubled, driven primarily by better performance at its Save & Prosper business.
Chesnara, which buys life insurance funds that are closed to new customers, made a pretax profit excluding items of 9.3 million pounds ($14.71 million), up from the 3.8 million pounds the company reported, last year.
The company's S&P business reported a pretax profit of 5.1 million pounds excluding items, compared with a loss of 800,000 pounds last year.
The results prompted the company to raise its interim dividend 2.5 percent to 6.1 pence.
Chesnara competes with companies like Phoenix Life Insurance Co, Swiss Re AG's Admin Re and buyout firm Cinven to acquire life funds that have been closed to new customers because their original owners do not have enough capital to underpin new policies.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 South African private healthcare provider Mediclinic expects a drop in revenue and margins at its Middle East business, it said on Tuesday, sending its shares down more than 5 percent in London and Johannesburg.
Feb 21 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc , one of the world's largest hoteliers, reported a slightly better-than-expected yearly profit rise and said it would return $400 million to investors via a special dividend and share consolidation.