SIG cuts dividend, names new CEO to lead turnaround
March 14 British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning.
March 28 Insurance-focused takeover specialist Chesnara Plc's full-year pretax profit more than tripled as Movestic - its Swedish open life insurance business - captured market share.
Chesnara, which mainly buys life insurance funds closed to new customers, said IFRS pretax profit rose to 60.6 million pounds ($100.7 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 19.7 million pounds a year earlier.
Movestic like-for-like new business volume rose 61.9 percent, Chesnara said.
The company said it raised its final dividend by 3.4 percent to 11.63 pence. ($1 = 0.60 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its core banking business and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.
LONDON, March 14 Ocado, the British online supermarket that has been testing investors' patience with its failure to land an overseas deal, said there were signs of pricing pressures in the market, though it did maintain its rate of sales growth in its latest quarter.