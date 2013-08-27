Aug 27 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday placed its 'A' rating of Chester, Pennsylvania's general obligation debt rating on CreditWatch Negative.

S&P said they took the following "repeated attempts to obtain timely information of satisfactory quality to maintain our rating on the securities in accordance with our applicable criteria and policies."

"If we do not receive the requested information by Sept. 16, 2013, we will likely suspend the rating, preceded, in accordance with our policies, by any change to the rating we consider appropriate given the information available," S&P said.