SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, aims to become a force in the global aircraft leasing business as his flagship investment firm holds talks with a number of lessors on building up a portfolio of planes, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

In what could be part of a series of deals, the Hong Kong tycoon's Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd is in discussions to form a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corp's leasing arm MC Aviation Partners, one of the executives said.

Li is targeting a slice of the $200 billion global aircraft portfolios held by lessors as part of a strategic move to diversify his investments and earn stable returns in a fast-growing industry.

The executive said the venture with MC Aviation, which owns and manages about 100 mostly-narrow body jets, will give Cheung Kong access to a pool of about 20 aircraft. It will help the Hong Kong firm tap into the management expertise of Mitsubishi's fully-owned Tokyo subsidiary, which was set up in 2008 with over 20 years of experience in aircraft leasing.

Details of the venture are still being worked out and an announcement is expected in a couple of weeks, one executive said. The executives did not provide any financial terms and declined to be identified as the information is not public.

Mitsubishi Corp and MC Aviation declined to comment. Cheung Kong did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Last month, Cheung Kong confirmed its interest in a $5 billion fleet of 100 planes being sold by private equity firm Terra Firma-owned lessor AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd.

For Mitsubishi, the transaction will bring some returns on its investment in MC Aviation, which could also strike other deals with Cheung Kong as the Hong Kong group grows its leasing business, one executive said.