HONG KONG, July 31 Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd
, Hong Kong's second-largest developer, posted a 59
percent rise in first-half net profit as steep discounts boosted
sales and attracted end-users once scared off by tightening
measures.
Cheung Kong, controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing,
has recorded property sales of about HK$19.8 billion ($2.55
billion) so far this year, the highest of all Hong Kong
developers, according to BNP Paribas. The company set an annual
target of HK$30 billion for Hong Kong property sales this year.
It reported a first-half net profit of HK$21.35 billion
($2.75 billion) on Thursday. That beat an average forecast for a
profit of HK$20.13 billion, according to three analysts polled
by Reuters.
In Hong Kong, where property prices have jumped more than
120 percent since 2008, home prices for May hit a record. Small
and medium-sized units posted the biggest increases, thanks to
strong pent-up demand from end-users, who are exempt from a
series of cooling measures to rein in sky-high prices.
(1 US dollar = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Ryan Woo)