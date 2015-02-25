HONG KONG Feb 25 Trading in shares of
conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa Ltd and developer
Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, controlled by tycoon Li
Ka-shing, was suspended on Wednesday pending a vote on a
restructuring of his empire.
Shares of both companies would be suspended pending the
results of the vote, the firms said in separate statements
issued through the Hong Kong bourse.
Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing is restructuring his business
empire to create two listed companies, one focusing on property
and the other on telecoms, retail and energy, in a bid to boost
their value and attract more investors.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)