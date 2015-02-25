HONG KONG Feb 25 Trading in shares of conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa Ltd and developer Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, controlled by tycoon Li Ka-shing, was suspended on Wednesday pending a vote on a restructuring of his empire.

Shares of both companies would be suspended pending the results of the vote, the firms said in separate statements issued through the Hong Kong bourse.

Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing is restructuring his business empire to create two listed companies, one focusing on property and the other on telecoms, retail and energy, in a bid to boost their value and attract more investors.

