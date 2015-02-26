HONG KONG Feb 26 Hong Kong developer Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd, owned by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, posted a 53 percent rise in 2014 net profit, beating analyst estimates, due to a one-off gain and a jump in the value of its real estate.

Profit reached HK$53.9 billion ($6.95 billion) from HK$35.3 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement to Hong Kong's stock exchange on Thursday, lifted by the sale of an electricity subsidiary.

The result compared with the HK$36.5 billion estimate of 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates, which emphasise the forecasts of the more accurate analysts.

Underlying profit during the period - or income excluding items such as one-off gains - declined 15 percent to HK$15.3 billion, as property sales in mainland China fell markedly.

Cheung Kong earlier this month said it aimed to sell properties worth HK$30 billion in Hong Kong and China this year, down from HK$40 billion last year.

Shares of Cheung Kong closed up 0.7 percent ahead of the results versus a 0.5 percent rise in the benchmark index.

Billionaire Li is restructuring his empire into two listed companies - one focused on property and the other on telecoms, retail and energy - to boost value and attract investors. ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Christopher Cushing)