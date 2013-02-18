Australia shares rise, driven by miners; New Zealand up
March 6 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday, as gains in materials and financials outweighed losses from healthcare and utility stocks.
HONG KONG Feb 18 Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's property firm Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd said on Monday it had dropped a plan to list its extended stay hotel business and would instead sell part of the unit to generate cash.
Executive director Justin Chiu told reporters the company planned to initially sell a hotel project with 360 rooms.
Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported in October that Cheung Kong planned to list its extended stay hotel business in a deal that could raise up to $800 million. (Reporting By Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
March 6 CITIC Securities Company Limited: * Says it names Ge Xiaobo as finance director Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/Y4qM3r Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
