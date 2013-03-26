BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
HONG KONG, March 26 Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd , Hong Kong's second largest property developer, posted a 30 percent fall in 2012 net profit, logging its first annual decline since 2008 due to fewer project launches during the year amid government tightening measures.
Net profit for the year totalled HK$32.2 billion ($4.1 billion), down from HK$46.06 billion in 2011.
Analysts had expected net income of HK$23.66 billion for the year, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, based on the mean estimate of 10 analysts.
Cheung Kong, owned by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, posted earnings per share of HK$13.88 for the year, it said in a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday.
The company proposed a final dividend of HK$2.63 per share. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.