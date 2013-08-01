HONG KONG Aug 1 Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd , Hong Kong's second-largest property developer, posted a 13 percent fall in first-half net profit to HK$13.4 billion ($1.73 billion), weighed down by sluggish home sales as a series of cooling measures took a toll.

The developer sold 267 units in the city for HK$2.8 billion in the first half of 2013, less than a tenth of its 2013 sales target, according to BNP Paribas property analyst Wee Liat Lee.

Hong Kong, where property prices are among the most expensive in the world, has imposed a series of tightening steps since October 2009, such as higher taxes on foreigners, increased stamp duties, mortgage restrictions and duties on quick resales.

($1 = 7.7553 Hong Kong dollars)

