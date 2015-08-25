HONG KONG Aug 25 Cheung Kong Property Holdings
, Hong Kong's second-largest developer, posted a 22
percent increase in half-yearly net profit as it reported its
first financial results after a group reorganisation earlier
this year.
Analysts said Cheung Kong, controlled by Asia's richest man
Li Ka-shing, continued to benefit from strong housing demand
from first-time buyers as prices hover around record highs in
one of the world's most expensive real estate markets.
Net profit was HK$6.89 billion ($888.9 million) in the first
six months ended June, the company said on Tuesday in its first
interim report after the reorganisation that made Cheung Kong a
pure-play property company excluding other assets such as retail
and ports. The Cheung Kong Group had posted a net profit of
HK$5.63 billion from the property business in the same period
last year.
It has recorded property sales of more than HK$20 billion so
far this year, the highest among all Hong Kong developers,
according to BNP Paribas. The company set an annual target of
HK$30 billion for property sales in Hong Kong and China.
($1 = 7.7509 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)