BRIEF-Zenith Energy entered into a strategic alliance with Waypoint Solutions
* Zenith energy ltd - entered into a strategic alliance with waypoint solutions, llc
Oct 6 Chevron Corp said it would sell a 30 percent stake in its Duvernay shale formation assets in Canada to Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co for $1.5 billion.
Chevron's subsidiary, Chevron Canada Ltd, has exploration leases for about 330,000 net acres (1,335 square km) in the Duvernay shale formation. The area is located about 124 miles (200 km) northwest of Edmonton, Alberta.
The deal creates a partnership for appraisal and development of liquids-rich shale resources in the Kaybob area of the Duvernay, Chevron said. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, March 14 Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical reach.
OSLO, March 14 Norwegian investment firm Aker ASA does not plan to announce any news regarding its holdings in engineering firm Aker Solutions, where it is the top owner, an Aker spokesman said on Tuesday.