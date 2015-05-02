PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to remove erroneous reference to Chevron's use of the port)
SYDNEY May 1 An Australian port has been forced to close by a cyclone off the country's west coast, though the country's largest iron ore port was not impacted.
The Port of Ashburton was shut at 0400 GMT, the Pilbara Ports Authority said.
But Australia's largest iron ore export terminal, Port Hedland, and the port of Dampier, one of two used by Rio Tinto to ship iron ore, remain open, the authority added.
Tropical Cyclone Quang is expected to hit the Australian west coast within a few hours, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said, bringing winds up to 100 kilometres per hour.
The cyclone is expected to weaken as it makes landfall, the weather bureau said.
(Reporting by Colin Packham)
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ