PERTH Oct 25 Chevron expects to reach its goal of selling 80 to 85 percent of its liquefied natural gas from its Wheatstone project in Australia by mid-2012, Chevron Australia's managing director, Roy Krzywosinski, said on Tuesday.

Krzywosinski also said the company's Gorgon LNG project is still on track to produce its first gas in 2014, despite some weather delays. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)