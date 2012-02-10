SYDNEY Feb 10 The Australian arm of U.S. oil major Chevron Corp has launched a drive to recruit hundreds of engineers in Australia to work on two of the resource-rich country's largest energy projects.

In a statement released on Friday, Chevron Australia said it would hold 14 recruitment information sessions throughout Australia between Feb. 13 and March 7 to identify engineers across a range of disciplines, including civil, structural and subsea engineering.

Recruits would work on the company's two major liquefied natural gas projects in Australia, Gorgon and Wheatstone, as well as overseas, with elements of the projects in Asia, Europe and North America.

The news shows how the mining boom in Australia can help offset job losses in industries suffering from a high currency, such as manufacturing and retail. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)