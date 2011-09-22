CANBERRA, Sept 22 Australia's government gave
environmental approval on Thursday to Chevron Corp's
Wheatstone liquefied natural gas project in Western Australia,
clearing the path for a final investment decision on the
project.
The government attached more than 70 conditions to the
approval.
"While I have considered the social and economic
implications of this project, my focus has been on protecting
environmental matters of national significance through strict
conditions to manage any potential environmental impacts,"
Environment Minister Tony Burke said in a statement.
Chevron had been seeking federal environmental approval for
a 25 million tonne per annum (mtpa) LNG plant as well as a
domestic gas plant. The first phase of the Wheatstone project
will have an initial capacity of 8.9 million tonnes per annum of
LNG and a domestic gas plant.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)