* Chevron due to announce final investment on Monday - source

* Chevron positioning itself as one of Australia's largest LNG producers

* Wheatstone would go forward with lower than usual amount of LNG sold

PERTH, Sep 26 Chevron Corporation is set to make a final investment decision on its A$25 billion ($24.5 billion) Wheatstone liquefied natural gas project in Western Australia on Monday, after receiving federal environmental approval late last week.

The project is due to initially produce 8.9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG and have a domestic gas plant, eventually expanding to 25 mtpa.

Chevron is positioning itself to become one of the largest LNG producers in Australia, with the construction of the $37 billion Gorgon project, also off the coast of Western Australia, which is set to produce 15 mtpa by 2014.

A source close to the decision said Chevron would make its final investment decision on Monday.

Industry analysts have been expecting Chevron to move forward with Wheatstone, but some noted that if it does, it will be with a lower than usual amount of LNG sold through long-term supply contracts.

"What is a surprise is that they've only got 5.9 mtpa contracted at the moment," CLSA analyst Di Brookman said, adding that 1.95 mtpa of that is sold under a preliminary contract to Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS)

"Is that going to turn into a binding agreement pretty shortly? If it doesn't, what it tells you is that Chevron is very positive on the market," Brookman said.

Chevron has several supply deals in place, in addition to its preliminary supply deal with KOGAS, including with Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) for 3.1 mtpa and Kyushu Electric Power for 0.8 mtpa.

LNG projects typically secure long-term supply deals for around 80 percent of their production before moving forward with final investment decision.

With 5.85 mtpa contracted, Chevron would only have around 65 percent sold in long-term contracts, and only around 44 percent sold without KOGAS' preliminary contract.

But long-term demand for LNG has grown in recent months, with the world's number one importer of the fuel, Japan, depending on LNG to replace the nuclear power it lost after the March earthquake and tsunami.

Apache Corporation , Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC), Royal Dutch Shell RSDa.L, and Kyushu Electric are all equity participants in Wheatstone, and hold 13 percent, 7 percent, 6.4 percent and 1.83 percent, respectively while Chevron holds the rest.

KOGAS has signed a heads of agreement to acquire 5 percent interest in the project. ($1 = 1.021 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)