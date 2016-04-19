* Chevron lines up Australian gas sale for seven years
* Contract makes up 27 pct of Wheatstone domestic gas
(Adds Wheatstone details)
MELBOURNE, April 19 Chevron has agreed
to sell 20 petajoules a year of gas from its Wheatstone project
to Alinta Energy in Western Australia starting in 2020, securing
a customer for more than a quarter of the domestic gas output
from Wheatstone.
The contract, lined up at a tough time for producers looking
to seal long-term deals amid a gas supply glut, is for seven
years, Chevron said on Tuesday.
"This agreement is an important step in Chevron's rapidly
expanding domestic gas business in Western Australia," Chevron
Australia managing director Roy Krzywosinksi said in a
statement.
The $29 billion Wheatstone project is due to start producing
liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in 2017 and start
supplying the Western Australian domestic market from 2018.
At full tilt, the project will have a capacity of 8.9
million tonnes a year of LNG and 200 terajoules a day of
domestic gas, with the gas being marketed separately by each of
the project partners.
Chevron has a 64 percent stake, with the remainder owned by
Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co (KUFPEC), Woodside
Petroleum and Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co
and Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO).
Chevron already supplies about 10 percent of the Western
Australian market with gas from its share of the competing North
West Shelf project.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)