BRASILIA, March 15 Brazil's oil regulator, ANP, said on Thursday it would fine Chevron an undisclosed amount after the company failed to put in place the necessary safeguards to prevent a new oil leak from the offshore Frade field which it operates.

Chevron described the leak as only a seepage and said it has begun mechanical dispersion of the oil patch on the sea surface. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Marguerita Choy)