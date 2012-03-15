GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
BRASILIA, March 15 Brazil's oil regulator, ANP, said on Thursday it would fine Chevron an undisclosed amount after the company failed to put in place the necessary safeguards to prevent a new oil leak from the offshore Frade field which it operates.
Chevron described the leak as only a seepage and said it has begun mechanical dispersion of the oil patch on the sea surface. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Feb 14 For nearly 50 years, the Oroville Dam has provided a water lifeline to residents across the state of California. But for the community in its shadow, the dam has been a source of contention and legal battles.
TOKYO, Feb 15 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) submitted plans on Wednesday to sell a total of 70 billion yen ($612 million) of bonds, its first sale since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.