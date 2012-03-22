* Charges "excessive" and "irresponsible," senator says
* Suggests gov't concerned over fallout from Chevron case
* Chevron case, oil spill to be debated in Senate hearing
By Jeb Blount
BRASILIA, March 22 An influential senator from
B razilian P resident Dilma Rousseff's party criticized criminal
charges against Chevron as "excessive" and
"irresponsible" on Thursday, signaling that the government may
be distancing itself from a case that threatens the future
development of Brazil's massive offshore oil reserves.
The criminal charges filed Wednesday against U.S. oil
company Chevron, drill-rig operator Transocean and 17
of their employees "create a climate of insecurity" that could
damage badly needed investment, Senator Jorge Viana told Reuters
in the capital Brasilia.
If the charges, which carry prison terms of up to 31 years,
plus an $11 billion civil suit against Chevron and Transocean in
November, were fairly applied to other polluters, "the industry
would shut down," said Viana.
"Brazil is entering a phase in which we need investment from
all over," said Viana, one of the most senior members of
Rousseff's Workers' Party. He spoke ahead of Senate hearings
scheduled for Thursday on the charges and the November spill in
Chevron's Frade field off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state.
The Chevron spill, which at 2,400 to 3,000 barrels amounted
to less than 0.1 percent of BP's 4.6-million-barrel Gulf
of Mexico disaster, never reached beaches and was quickly
controlled.
Rousseff, a former energy minister who sat on the board of
state-run oil company Petrobras, has remained mostly
silent about the Chevron case. She has warned that foreign
companies in the oil sector need to respect Brazilian
regulations, but has refrained from demonizing the Chevron
executives or the company in public.
Rousseff sees the case "as a legal issue, not a governmental
one," a senior official told Reuters on Thursday. He spoke on
condition of anonymity to be able to frankly describe her views
on a sensitive matter.
The Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy, said in a
note to clients that the Chevron case "does not signal (an)
anti-foreign stance within the government," pointing out that
the case was being driven by independent prosecutors instead.
However, Rousseff's government is probably powerless to stop
Brazil's independent judiciary from proceeding with the case,
the Eurasia Group said.
Still, Viana voiced concerns.
"Exaggerating the medicine here is something that hurts the
whole industry," he said. "This would even put Petrobras in a
bad situation. There are national issues at stake here."
Resolving the problem of controlling spills will require a
review of legislation and regulations in order to boost the
powers and capacity of key agencies such as oil regulator ANP
and environmental regulator Ibama.
Oil development is risky and some spills are probably
inevitable in offshore oil development, but they need to be
strictly controlled by competent agencies, Viana said.
(Editing and additional reporting by Brian Winter; Editing by
Alden Bentley)