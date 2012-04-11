* Court rejects injunction against Chevron and Transocean
* Judge says injunction would harm regulator's authority
* Injunction was requested by Brazil federal prosecutor
* Petrobras says nearby leak not from its producing fields
By Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 11 A Brazilian judge
denied an injunction seeking to bar U.S. oil company Chevron
Corp and drill-rig operator Transocean Ltd
from operating in Brazil after two offshore oil leaks, a federal
court in Rio de Janeiro said on Wednesday.
The judge, Guilherme Diefenthaeler of the appellate division
of the Second Region Federal Court, ruled that granting the
injunction would interfere with the legal authority of the ANP,
Brazil's oil regulator, to manage the oil industry and would be
an improper judicial intrusion into public administration.
The ruling was made on an appeal by a federal prosecutor who
had his initial request to issue the injunction banning Chevron
and Transocean denied by a lower court.
The prosecutor had also sought to prevent Chevron or
Transocean from transporting oil in Brazil and to ban the
movement of their equipment out of the country. The injunction
would have imposed penalties of 500 million reais ($273 million)
a day for failure to comply.
The same federal prosecutor, Eduardo Santos de Oliveira, has
launched two 20 billion real ($11 billion) civil lawsuits
against the companies and has filed criminal charges against 17
Chevron and Transocean employees that carry jail terms of up to
31 years.
The suits are related to an offshore spill of approximately
3,000 barrels in the Chevron-operated Frade field northeast of
Rio de Janeiro in November.
A leak in March of about two barrels led to a complete
shutdown of operations in the area so that Chevron, its drilling
contractor Transocean, and Chevron's partners in Frade could
study geological conditions that may have contributed to the
November spill.
Chevron and Transocean deny any wrongdoing in the leaks.
"We welcome the judge's ruling to deny the injunction sought
by the prosecutor," Transocean said in a statement. "We will
continue to vigorously defend our company, our people, our
reputation and our quality of services."
Chevron said it is "pleased" with the decision and that the
leaks caused "no discernable environmental impact to marine life
or human health." The company said it "acted diligently and
appropriately and in accordance with best practices in the oil
industry."
Chevron owns 52 percent of the Frade field, Brazil's
state-led oil company Petrobras owns 30 percent and a
Japanese group led by Inpex Corp and Sojitz Corp
owns 18 percent.
On Monday, Chevron said it found a leak in the Roncador
field owned and operated by Petrobras. The field, Brazil's No. 2
producing field, is adjacent to Frade and has output of 284,000
barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent a day.
That's more than four times the 62,500 barrels a day Frade
was producing before it was shut down and more than 10 percent
of Brazil's total output of 2.63 million barrels a day.
Petrobras said on Wednesday that tiny droplets of oil
seeping from the sea floor in the Roncador area, adjacent to
Frade, were not from any of its producing reservoirs or from any
known oil field in the Campos Basin, the source of about 80
percent of Brazil's petroleum output.
When tested, the liquid showed characteristics of drilling
fluid, a paraffin-based petroleum product used to drill oil
wells, Petrobras said.
Chevron fell 0.49 percent to $100.95, its lowest in nearly
four months, in New York trading. Transocean fell 0.5 percent to
45.73 Swiss francs.
