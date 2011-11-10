* Brazil's ANP oil regulator investigating spill

* ANP says spill one km from Chevron's Frade field

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 Brazil's oil regulator ANP and Chevron's local subsidiary said on Thursday they would look into a reported oil leak located near Chevron's Frade field

The ANP said the oil on the ocean's surface was located about one kilometer from Chevron's Frade field.

Chevron ( CVX.N ) spokesman Scott Walker said the company was aware of the oil sheen between its Frade field and one of Brazil's biggest producing fields, the Roncador, operated by the state-run oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ).

"Chevron is investigating the source of the oil sheen. All the appropriate actions to respond are being taken. As soon as we have further information we will notify," Walker told Reuters by email.

The spill is in the Campos Basin that accounts for the bulk of Brazil's oil output off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Reese Ewing;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)