* Police say Chevron reports do not match reality of spill
* Leak estimated up to 650 barrels, cleanup under way
* Energy Ministry could take legal action against Chevron
By Sabrina Lorenzi and Brian Ellsworth
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 17 Brazilian federal police
have opened a probe into U.S. oil giant Chevron (CVX.N) over
alleged pollution linked to an oil spill at its offshore Frade
project.
Fabio Scliar, who heads the Federal Police's division of
environment and historical patrimony, told Reuters that early
evidence showed Chevron's drilling went about 500 meters (1,515
feet) beyond permit. Information provided by Chevron to the
police does not match what police saw upon a visit to the site,
he added.
"After that, the seabed fractured, and a crack of about 300
meters opened," Scliar said in an interview.
Brazil's energy regulator ANP said oil seeps off the coast
of Rio de Janeiro were caused by a well drilled by Chevron at
Frade, where the company has estimated as much as 650 barrels
had been released causing a "sheen" on the sea surface.
Energy Minister Edison Lobao told reporters in Brasilia on
Thursday that the leak "is not good, but neither is it as grave
as is being said."
He said the ANP, which is investigating the leak, could
take legal action against the company if there are grounds for
it and warned that Chevron would be held to account for any
breaches of conduct. Lobao did not express any specific
complaint against Chevron however.
"If Chevron is not doing its part, it will be severely
punished," Lobao said.
In an e-mailed response to Reuters' questions about the
investigation, a Chevron spokesman said the company "continues
to fully inform and cooperate with Brazilian government
agencies as part of the company's response efforts."
Calls to the federal police offices in Rio de Janeiro about
the case went unanswered.
The company on Tuesday said it had started plugging the
well that was suspected of causing the oil seeps and that the
seeps appeared to have stopped.
On Sunday, Chevron said the sheen has spread over 163
square kilometers (63 sq miles) from the well area. The company
has vessels in the area working to either recover or disperse
the oil.
Brazil is sitting atop massive deep-water oil reserves that
were discovered over the past half decade. The government is
keen to tap these resources as a new source of revenue for
federal, state and municipal governments.
But the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig that exploded in
April 2010 in the U.S. Gulf underscores the risks that offshore
exploration and production poses for Brazil's extensive coastal
economy.
(Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez and Guillermo
Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo and Leonardo Goy in Brasilia; Editing
by Peter Murphy and Marguerita Choy)