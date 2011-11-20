RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 20 U.S. oil company Chevron (CVX.N) has taken full responsibility for a spill off Brazil's coast, the CEO of the local subsidiary, George Buck, said on Sunday.

He said the leak from the undersea well has been plugged and the residual oil flow from undersea rock is now more than 10, but less than hundreds of barrels per day. (Reporting by Jeb Blount, Writing by Inae Riveras, Editing by Maureen Bavdek)