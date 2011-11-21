* Brazil oil agency says "no comparison" with BP spill
* President Rousseff to hold meeting on spill
* Rio state threatens action against Transocean
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 21 Chevron (CVX.N) could be
fined up to $44 million for causing an oil spill off Brazil's
coast, government officials said on Monday, as the U.S. company
faced a mounting political backlash over the accident.
The leak from the undersea well, owned in partnership with
Brazil's state-controlled Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and a Japanese
consortium, had slowed to a "residual" flow and was not a
"major" disaster, said Haroldo Lima, the head of the ANP
agency, Brazil's energy regulator.
At its height, the leak released 200 to 330 barrels per day
into the ocean following a rupture in the well's structure on
Nov. 7, according to the ANP. Chevron said on Sunday that the
estimate was "in the ballpark."
"There is no comparison with the Macondo spill in the Gulf
where 3,000 barrels a day leaked and 11 people died. This is a
serious accident but not a major one," Lima told reporters,
referring to last year's disaster at BP's (BP.L) Macondo well.
But he said the company, which has admitted responsibility
for the accident, could be fined up to 50 million reais ($28
million) by the federal government. Rio could impose an
additional 30 million reais in fines, the state's environment
secretary said.
Despite the relatively small size of the leak, Chevron is
facing political and regulatory fallout over the accident,
which has raised questions about safety and environmental risks
in Brazil's growing offshore industry at a time when states are
quarreling over royalty revenues.
Federal police are investigating the spill, and the oil
major was summoned on Monday to explain it to a congressional
committee. President Dilma Rousseff will discuss the oil spill,
which authorities estimate at about 3,000 barrels, in a meeting
later on Monday with her environment and energy ministers.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Link to the national oil agency pictures showing seepage:
r.reuters.com/tej25s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Energy companies in Brazil are testing the limits of
drilling as they seek oil at depths as much as 7 kilometers
(4.4 miles) below the ocean surface, putting equipment and
people under strains often compared with those for space
flight.
Brazilian oil companies expect to produce about 7 million
barrels of oil per day by 2020, most of it from offshore near
Rio de Janeiro, an amount that would make Brazil the
third-largest oil producer after Russia and Saudi Arabia.
The so-called subsalt region is the size of New York state
and is believed to hold more than 50 billion barrels that could
help power Brazil's drive to developed-nation status. But its
development comes at a time when opposition to offshore
drilling is growing worldwide in the wake of the estimated 4
million barrel BP Deepwater Horizon spill.
$28 MILLION FEDERAL FINE POSSIBLE
Chevron CEO George Buck said at a news conference in Rio on
Sunday that the company took full responsibility for the
accident and intends to fully clean up the spill.
He said the company had underestimated the amount of
pressure in the offshore oil reservoir being targeted and
overestimated the strength of undersea rock through which they
were drilling.
As a result, high pressure oil was able to leak into the
well borehole, overcoming a liquid sealant and well cleaning
fluid known as "mud." Because of the low pressure estimate, the
mud was mixed "too light" to keep the oil under control.
The well structure cracked and oil seeped through rock to
the sea floor. From there, it bubbled more than a kilometer up
to the ocean surface.
The company says the "sheen" on the ocean surface caused by
the leak now totals about 18 barrels and is 120 km (75 miles)
off the Rio coastline, moving further out to sea.
Chevron has come under criticism in Brazil for failing to
provide an immediate explanation for the spill and for not
initially offering a clear estimate of how much oil has leaked
into the ocean.
Rio state's environment secretary, Carlos Minc, said his
state could impose additional fines of between 10 million and
30 million reais. Minc also said Rio might cancel firms'
operating licenses, including that of Transocean, which drilled
the well for Chevron and also owned the drilling rig involved
in the Deepwater Horizon disaster.
But Brazil's environment ministry said that Transocean's
licenses were issued by the federal government and that there
had been no decision to cancel them. Lima also said such a
decision could not be taken by Rio.
"The state government does not have the power to stop
Transocean from operating," he said. "I doubt the state
government can do this. It is the job of the ANP."
The accident comes as Rio and other producer states
campaign bitterly against a proposal in Congress to distribute
oil royalties more widely among states. An agreement on the
royalties is needed before Brazil can launch a new legal
framework for development of the reserves.
One of Rio's main arguments for keeping a bigger share is
that it would have to shoulder the costs of any environmental
disasters.
"This incident could have been avoided. Rio will in no way
be a stage for environmental impunity," Minc told GloboNews
television channel.
($=1.8 reais)
(Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi, Jeb Blount, Leila Coimbra in
Rio; Marcelo Teixeira in Sao Paulo; writing by Stuart
Grudgings; editing by Andrea Evans)