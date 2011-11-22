* Brazil oil agency says "no comparison" with BP spill
* Chevron estimates total leak at 2,400 barrels
* Rio state threatens action against Transocean
By Leila Coimbra and Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 21 Brazil's government
slapped Chevron (CVX.N) with a $28 million fine on Monday for
causing an offshore oil spill, and the penalty could rise as
the U.S. company faces a political backlash over the accident.
While the leak is relatively small and mostly contained, it
has highlighted the environmental risks of tapping Brazil's
newfound oil wealth at great depths, and could add to delays in
politically sensitive plans to develop the offshore fields.
President Dilma Rousseff met with her environment and
energy ministers to discuss it on Monday, a day after Chevron
took full responsibility for the leak of about 2,400 barrels.
The accident at the Frade field, owned in partnership with
Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and
a Japanese consortium, had slowed to a "residual" flow, said
Haroldo Lima, head of ANP, Brazil's National Petroleum Agency.
At its height, the leak in one of Brazil's most oil-rich
offshore regions released 200 to 330 barrels per day (bpd)
after a rupture in the well's structure on Nov. 7, ANP said.
"There is no comparison with the Macondo spill in the Gulf
(of Mexico) where 3,000 barrels a day leaked and 11 people
died. This is a serious accident but not a major one," Lima
told reporters, referring to BP's (BP.L) 2010 well blow-out.
MORE FINES POSSIBLE
Brazil's environment agency said it would fine Chevron 50
million reais ($28 million) and might take legal action too.
ANP could slap Chevron with two fines of up to 50 million
reais each, ANP director Magda Chambriad told a news conference
in Brasilia. Rio de Janeiro state could impose 30 million reais
more in fines as well, the state's environment secretary said.
The fine of 50 million reais is roughly equivalent to the
value of three-and-a-half days output from the Frade field,
which is producing about 79,000 bpd, according to Chevron.
The estimate is based on a Maya crude price MYA-OSP-N for
Mexican heavy oil that is a benchmark for heavy crudes similar
to those from the Campos basin, where Frade is located.
Brazil's biggest oil spill since 2000 is a threat to
Chevron's credibility in the country after the company
acknowledged it had caused the accident by wrongly estimating
pressure and rock strength in the reservoir it was targeting.
While Chevron's current production in Brazil is relatively
small, at less than 1 percent of its 2010 worldwide output, the
company has invested heavily in the country's offshore fields.
The total cost of Frade has been put at $2.8 billion, while
Chevron also has a 37.5 percent interest in the $5.2 billion
Petrobras-operated Papa Terra project in the Campos basin --
which could double Chevron's production from the country.
In its discussion of the accident, Brazil's government made
no mention of Petrobras, which owns 30 percent of Frade.
Chevron, which faces a police probe and has been called to
testify in Brazil's Congress, initially said it believed the
leak was a natural seepage. Lima told a news conference after
meeting Rousseff on Monday that Chevron did not have the
necessary equipment in place to deal with an accident.
"If we think back to the BP incident, and the comments that
Chevron made about safety and standards and all that, maybe we
can forgive once," said Phil Weiss, oil analyst at Argus
Research in New York. "But if they mess up again ... it's like
they're on watch now. So they have to be careful."
Chevron may have avoided some of BP's pitfalls after the
Gulf disaster by admitting full responsibility for the spill on
Sunday and giving a thorough explanation for its cause.
"It doesn't appear as if there was any omission here like
there was in the Gulf of Mexico," said Cleveland Jones, a
geologist with the National Oil and Gas Institute at the State
University of Rio de Janeiro.
OFFSHORE DRILLING MAY FACE MORE SCRUTINY
The Frade leak will provide more ammunition for the growing
worldwide opposition to offshore drilling in the wake of the
estimated 4-million-barrel BP Deepwater Horizon spill in 2010.
A debate over the need for stricter environmental
safeguards could delay expected sales of new oil rights in the
subsalt region and increase the clout of Petrobras (PBR.N).
Brazil's so-called subsalt region -- a huge deepsea area of
oil reserves under a thick layer of salt -- is the size of New
York state and could hold about 100 billion barrels. With
ambitions to hit 7 million bpd in output by 2020, Brazil could
be the third-largest producer after Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Companies are testing the limits of drilling as they go as
deep as 7 km (4.4 miles) below the ocean surface, putting
equipment and people under strains often compared with those
for space flight.
Chevron Brazil's CEO George Buck told a news conference in
Rio that the company would clean up the spill fully. It
occurred when high-pressure oil leaked into the well borehole,
overcoming a liquid sealant and well-cleaning fluid. The well
structure cracked and oil seeped through rock to the seabed.
Don Van Nieuwenhuise, the University of Houston's director
of petroleum geoscience programs, said it seemed an unexpected
pocket of pressure in the layers of rock caused a "kick" that
prompted the crew to activate the blowout preventer and shut
off the well. Since they had not yet reached the reservoir, the
well likely had not been stabilized by piping.
"This is rare but one of the dangers in drilling is
encountering shallow but overpressured sections," he said. "The
more casing or pipe we have in the ground, the safer the well
is when a kick is encountered from overpressure."
Chevron says the "sheen" on the ocean surface caused by the
leak now totals about 18 barrels and is 120 km (75 miles) off
the Rio coastline, moving further out to sea.
The spill comes as Rio and other producer states campaign
against a proposal in Congress to distribute oil royalties more
widely among states. Agreement on that is needed before Brazil
can launch a legal framework for development of the reserves.
One of Rio's arguments for keeping a bigger share is that
it would shoulder the costs of any environmental disasters.
"This incident could have been avoided. Rio will in no way
be a stage for environmental impunity," Rio state's environment
secretary, Carlos Minc, told GloboNews television channel.
He said Rio might cancel firms' operating licenses,
including that of Transocean RIGN.VX, which drilled the well
for Chevron and also owned the Deepwater Horizon.
But the environment ministry said the federal government
issued Transocean's licenses and there had been no decision to
cancel them. Lima said such a move could not be taken by Rio.
Transocean said it was fully cooperating with Chevron and
the Brazilian authorities in "all aspects of this matter."
($1=1.8 reais)
