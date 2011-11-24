(Adds Chevron statement on Brazil drilling)
* Brazil oil regulator sees signs Chevron was "negligent"
* Chevron's request to drill deeper in subsalt area denied
* Chevron executive says company acted quickly, safely
BRASILIA, Nov 23 Brazil's government
suspended Chevron Corp's drilling rights until Chevron
clarifies the causes of an offshore oil spill, the latest twist
in a political firestorm threatening the U.S. company's role in
Brazil's oil bonanza.
The decision on Wednesday came as the head of Chevron's
Brazilian unit testified before Brazil's Congress, where he
apologized for the Nov. 8 spill that leaked about 2,400 barrels
of oil into the ocean off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.
Brazil's National Petroleum Agency said it decided to halt
Chevron's drilling rights after determining there was evidence
that the company had been "negligent" in its study of data
needed to drill and in contingency planning for abandoning the
well in the event of accident.
The agency, known as ANP, also rejected a request from
Chevron made before the leak to drill wells in the deeper
subsalt areas in the Frade field where the spill occurred. The
field is located in the oil-rich Campos Basin and is the only
block in Brazil where Chevron produces oil as the operator.
The Campos Basin is currently the source of more than 80
percent of Brazil's oil output.
While Chevron said late on Wednesday it had not received
formal notice of the drilling halt, the company announced an
indefinite voluntary suspension of all current and future
drilling off Brazil, apart from plug and abandonment work.
"Chevron acknowledges, however, that ANP has posted a notice
of suspension to its website," the company added.
The only rig working for Chevron off Brazil is Transocean
Ltd's Sedco 706, which drilled the well that leaked.
The spill is an ominous reminder of the risks involved in
offshore drilling, cooling the euphoria over vast subsalt oil
reserves that Brazil found in 2007 up to 7 km (4.4 miles) below
the seabed. The country is banking on those reserves of up to
100 billion barrels to speed its development.
Chevron has previously drilled for subsalt depth targets in
the field, which is also owned by Brazil's state-controlled
energy giant Petrobras and Frade Japao, a Japanese
consortium. Chevron owns 52 percent of Frade, whereas Petrobras
owns 30 percent and Frade Japao 18 percent.
Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company, has been fined
$28 million by Brazil's environmental agency for the spill, an
amount that is sure to rise when ANP and Rio's state government
slap fines on the company, as they have pledged to do.
Chevron had already halted all of its local drilling
operations after the leak occurred, before ANP's announced
suspension. ANP said the suspension will remain in place until
Chevron fully restores safety conditions in the field.
Chevron's CEO in Brazil, George Buck, told Brazilian
lawmakers that the company "acted as rapidly and safely as
possible" and "used all resources" to contain and stop the flow
of oil from the well.
"We controlled the source in four days. We worked with
transparency and cooperation with the authorities of Brazil,"
Buck said.
INVESTIGATIONS, RECRIMINATIONS
Chevron initially attributed the "sheen" on the sea surface
to naturally occurring seepage from the seabed. The company is
being investigated by the Federal Police, which noted
discrepancies between Chevron's account of the spill and the
government's.
The Frade leak, while small, is likely to provide more
ammunition for the growing worldwide opposition to offshore
drilling in the wake of the estimated 4-million-barrel BP
Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.
The Frade oil flow has been staunched except for residual
droplets still bubbling up from a fissure in the sea floor, but
this is expected to cease in a few days. Chevron said the oil
"stain" on the sea surface now equated to about a barrel.
Most oil has been mechanically dispersed, while 350 cubic
meters of oily water has been recovered and will undergo
processing.
Addressing a crowded congressional commission through an
interpreter, Buck said Chevron still did not understand how the
crude rose 567 feet (173 meters) up to the seabed after rock
"parted" while drilling in the 8.5 inch-wide (22 cm) column.
"We have an ongoing investigation. We will share the lessons
learned with the people of Brazil to ensure that this never
happens here or anywhere else in the world," Buck said.
Lawmakers, some calling the spill a "crime," also turned
their ire on ANP in the four-hour hearing and which they said
had proven ill-equipped and ill-prepared, even as Brazil pursues
its ambitions to rapidly increase oil output.
Production is unaffected at Frade, which produces 79,000
barrels per day of oil, or 4 percent of the country's output.
Chevron, with a share of Frade production that amounts to just
over 1 percent of its worldwide output, had originally targeted
peak capacity of about 72,000 barrels per day from the field.
Petrobras has so far dodged the criticism Chevron has faced
despite having approved the development plans for Frade field.
Chevron, based in San Ramon, California, is also a 30
percent partner in the nearby $5.2 billion Papa-Terra project,
which is operated by Petrobras. Petrobras and Chevron expect to
produce 140,000 bpd oil and equivalent gas from Papa-Terra in
2013.
