* Chevron says will pursue new concessions when available
* Company under intense scrutiny in Brazil after spill
* Calls Brazil ban on its drilling operations "premature"
* Clean-up cost Chevron $30 million, $20 mln lost on well
(Recasts, adds investment and drilling plans, financial costs)
By Leila Coimbra
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 25 Chevron (CVX.N) said on
Friday it planned to invest $3 billion in Brazil over the next
three years, despite uproar in the South American country after
an oil spill this month caused by its offshore drilling.
Chevron was ordered to halt its drilling in Brazil this
week pending investigations by the Federal Police and other
authorities, after an estimated 2,400 barrels of oil leaked
from its Frade field off Rio de Janeiro's coast.
[ID:nN1E7AM1DR]
Head of Latin America and Africa operations, Ali Moshiri,
said planned investments were on top of $2.1 billion dollars
the oil giant has already invested in Brazil since 1997. He
said Chevron was looking out for profitable oil concessions.
"We plan to continue participating in new auctions for oil
exploration blocks in Brazil, if there is creation of value and
benefits," Moshiri said in a press conference in Rio de
Janeiro.
Talk of expansion comes after the second-largest U.S. oil
firm was fined $28 million by Brazil's environmental agency for
the spill, an amount likely to rise when the energy regulator
and Rio's state government fines as they have promised to do.
Auctions for oil concessions in Brazil are now suspended as
the country draws up new policies for the sector that is on the
verge of rapid expansion after the discovery of massive
'subsalt' offshore reserves deep under a layer of salt rock.
Moshiri said the planned investment was mainly for the $5.2
billion Papa-Terra project. It has a minority stake with the
project's operator, Brazil's state-run Petrobras (PETR4.SA).
Both Papa-Terra and Frade are located in the offshore Campos
basin where most of Brazil's 2 million-barrel-per-day output
comes from.
Analysts say the spill is likely to increasingly politicize
the governance of the country's oil sector. It has already
given ammunition to Rio de Janeiro state's lawmakers fighting
proposals to share more oil wealth with non-producing states.
DEFIANT ON WELL PLANS
Moshiri, described as premature the government's ban on its
drilling, which it had already halted voluntarily shortly after
the oil leak was discovered. It said the crude leaked from
fissures in the seabed after rock "parted" during drilling.
He said the company had not given up on plans to drill
another separate well at Frade that would perforate through to
deeper subsalt oil reserves, despite the energy regulator
turning down its request for that project this week.
The regulator, the ANP, said the well would be at even
greater risk of spill than the one that leaked because of the
greater depths involved.
Moshiri said the spill had cost Chevron about $30 million
in clean-up costs. It had invested about $20 million in the
well it was drilling which it is now working to permanently
seal off.
The head of Chevron's Brazil operations, George Buck,
apologized for the Nov. 8 spill at the country's Congress on
Wednesday where he insisted the company used all its resources
to stop the flow of oil which has now virtually ceased.
Chevron has acknowledged that it was mistaken in its
estimates of pressure and rock strength in the reservoir it was
targeting. It is the majority stakeholder in the Frade
concession with Brazil's state-run Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and a
Japanese consortium.
The only rig working for Chevron off Brazil is Transocean
Ltd's RIGN.VX Sedco 706, which drilled the well that leaked.
Brazil's national energy regulator, ANP, said on Friday the
oil stain on the ocean surface many miles out to sea was
shrinking but still visible.
(Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Alonso Soto and Andrea
Evans)