RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 14 Drilling by U.S. oil major Chevron (CVX.N) off Brazil's coast led to an oil spill near the company's Frade project, an official with Brazil's energy regulator ANP told Reuters on Monday.

ANP Director Floriano Carvalho said Chevron's drilling "raised pressure," creating a crack in the rock from which oil began leaking to the surface.

A Chevron spokeswoman said in an emailed message that the causes of the incident are still being investigated. Chevron estimates the volume of what it calls the oil "sheen" at between 400 and 650 barrels. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Marguerita Choy)